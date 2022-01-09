‘I’m done’ ‘Shambles’ – These Liverpool fans react to troubling Thiago injury rumours surfacing online

Some troubling rumours have surfaced on the Twittersphere around Thiago Alcantara’s injury layoff period, with suggestions being made that the classy Spaniard could be sidelined until the end of the campaign.

Several Liverpool fans who caught drift of the speculation in question were left dumbfounded on the social media platform, with genuine concerns shared for the club’s season.

The former Bayern Munich man has been missing from the squad since the 3-1 win over Newcastle United in the middle of December, with a hip injury keeping him ruled out after contracting COVID-19.

With Harvey Elliott still ruled out, Naby Keita at the AFCON and the club bearing a number of COVID cases still, it’s unclear exactly what kind of options we’ll have for our upcoming meeting with Shrewsbury Town, though it’s suspected that there may be further senior absences following Peter Krawietz’s presser update.

It’s important to note that the side have yet to confirm the rumours swirling about online, so the possibility certainly remains that our worst fears won’t be realised.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Not good these rumours on Thiago with his Hip injury. Some say out until March, others saying the rest of the season. Such a frustrating player, has obvious quality, but is made of Prawn Crackers. Desperately need him in the side. #LFC — Spion Kop (@TheKopHQ) January 8, 2022

Log on to Twitter: “Rumours Thiago out for the season” Log off Twitter pic.twitter.com/LMvREEXCZA — Marty Sikora (@marty_sikora) January 8, 2022

Rumours of Thiago being out for the season and Karius starting tomorrow. What a club. — Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) January 8, 2022

Thiago made of glass, Keita (less recently), Hendo not been good & 32 soon, Milner going, Ox is meh, Jones isn’t/may ever be ready or good enough. We genuinely need 3/4 midfielders in the summer but we’ll end up getting just the 1. When in fact we’ve needed 1 since last summer. — J (@__JS98) January 8, 2022

Let Lovren go, didn’t replace him. Signed Thiago so we had him and Gini, let Gini go and called Thiago the replacement for a guy who starts 30 more games than he does. We are an absolute shambles — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) January 8, 2022

If the Thiago rumours are true (him being out for longer than expected), I’ll be fuming. If we then don’t bring in another midfielder this January to cover him, I’ll be disgusted. — – (@AnfieldRd96) January 8, 2022

Thiago might be out for the season but Elliot’s coming back so it’s like a new signing right? I’m done we’re gonna go trophyless — 🙃 (@RedWing_7) January 9, 2022

