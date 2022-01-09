‘I’m done’ ‘Shambles’ – These Liverpool fans react to troubling Thiago injury rumours surfacing online

Posted by
‘I’m done’ ‘Shambles’ – These Liverpool fans react to troubling Thiago injury rumours surfacing online

Some troubling rumours have surfaced on the Twittersphere around Thiago Alcantara’s injury layoff period, with suggestions being made that the classy Spaniard could be sidelined until the end of the campaign.

Several Liverpool fans who caught drift of the speculation in question were left dumbfounded on the social media platform, with genuine concerns shared for the club’s season.

The former Bayern Munich man has been missing from the squad since the 3-1 win over Newcastle United in the middle of December, with a hip injury keeping him ruled out after contracting COVID-19.

READ MORE: “Despite the outbreak” – Lawrenson backs Liverpool for FA Cup tie despite unknown squad availability for the visit of Shrewsbury

With Harvey Elliott still ruled out, Naby Keita at the AFCON and the club bearing a number of COVID cases still, it’s unclear exactly what kind of options we’ll have for our upcoming meeting with Shrewsbury Town, though it’s suspected that there may be further senior absences following Peter Krawietz’s presser update.

It’s important to note that the side have yet to confirm the rumours swirling about online, so the possibility certainly remains that our worst fears won’t be realised.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Liverpool hero would be fourth highest appearance holder and second-top goal scorer EVER, if his wartime goals and games were counted

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top