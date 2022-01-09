Liverpool dealt major selection blow as Trent Alexander-Arnold returns positive COVID-19 test

Liverpool will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold for the club’s impending meeting with Shrewsbury Town in the Third Round of the FA Cup after the fullback tested positive for COVID-19.

The test in question was returned after the side’s 2-2 stalemate with Chelsea last weekend, as reported by Sean Walsh at 90 Min.

Assuming that negative lateral flow tests are returned in the next day or so, it’s possible that the right-back could return back to team training in time for the Reds’ Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg tie with Arsenal mid-week.

The fact that Jurgen Klopp was always set to make heavy changes to his first-XI for our opening FA Cup game certainly works in Trent’s favour, with the 23-year-old one of the likely candidates to have been handed a break anyway.

Nonetheless, with Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita already off at AFCON, we can’t afford to lose any more big names in a competition that could yield our first silverware of the year.

We’ll be wishing the Scouser nothing but a speedy recovery and look forward to his eventual return to team training.

