Liverpool team news confirmed as Klopp names Gordon, Jones & Woltman forward line

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool were expected to make a number of changes to the side that took home a point from Stamford Bridge the prior weekend.

In a notable boost following the serious COVID-19 outbreak that postponed the Reds’ Carabao Cup semi-final meeting with Arsenal, Jurgen Klopp is set to return to the touchline after having contracted the virus along with several other staff members including assistant boss Pep Lijnders.

The Merseysiders will, of course, be without their African contingent of stars in Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Naby Keita for potentially most of the month of January as the trio take part in the AFCON.

READ MORE: Reported Liverpool target who scouts watched ‘three times’ could be summer option suggests transfer expert Fabrizio Romano

Ahead of Caoimhin Kelleher between the sticks, Ibrahima Konate once against starts in the backline alongside Virgil van Dijk for our FA Cup meeting with Shrewsbury Town.

In the middle of the park, Fabinho, Tyler Morton and Elijah Dixon Bonner complete a relatively young midfield combination.

Up top, Klopp’s favoured a forward line comprised of Kaide Gordon, Max Woltman and Curtis Jones.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! Jurgen Klopp has named a hybrid XI with some experienced players mixed in for our upcoming tie with Shrewsbury! What do you make of it, Reds? 👀 #LFC pic.twitter.com/1p6Xx0YHm7 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 9, 2022

Liverpool hero would be fourth highest appearance holder and second-top goal scorer EVER, if his wartime goals and games were counted