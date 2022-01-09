Reported Liverpool target who scouts watched ‘three times’ could be summer option suggests transfer expert Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool were strongly linked with 14-goal Porto attacker Luis Diaz at the start of the January transfer window, however, reliable reports have quickly moved to shut down any possibility of a winter switch for the Colombian.

Fabrizio Romano was one of the latest to realign fans’ expectations by insisting that a deal would not take place after referencing the 24-year-old’s hefty price tag, though he did suggest it was possible the club could look to return for the Primeira Liga-based man in the summer.

“There are many rumours on Luis Diaz, player of Porto,” the Guardian reporter told his followers on his official YouTube account.

“Liverpool scouts were in Portugal to watch this boy three times in 2021 in the whole year.

“So they are pursuing this boy but at the same time there is nothing between Liverpool and Porto for January window. No negotiations – the price is €60-70m, so there is absolutely nothing close to being completed.

“Luis Diaz could maybe be one of the names in the summer.”

Even if the Reds should manage to hold on to both Sadio Mane and Mo Salah for the long-term, an element of forward planning has to be considered for players entering into their 30s.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano explains why Liverpool have been inactive in January transfer window

The general expectation is that we will move for a player or two in the summer window who fit within the recruitment team’s ideal age range of 20-24.

Whilst Diaz is set to turn 25 in a matter of days, there’s always an argument to be made for quality allowing us to overlook certain criteria not being met.

It remains to be seen whether the wide man in question will be the solution to our long-term concern, though it will be fascinating nonetheless to observe Julian Ward’s first window at the helm of our transfer machine.

Liverpool hero would be fourth highest appearance holder and second-top goal scorer EVER, if his wartime goals and games were counted