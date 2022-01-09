‘Liverpool are super happy with the signing’ – Fabrizio Romano weighs in on Reds’ transfer business

Fabrizio Romano has explained that Liverpool remain ‘super happy’ with their summer transfer window acquisition of former RB Leipzig star Ibrahima Konate.

The Frenchman has been a superb addition to the Reds’ star-studded squad, showcasing his ability on several occasions already this term including in the historic 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Old Trafford, helping fend off a goalless Cristiano Ronaldo.

“They only signed Ibrahima Konate as a new centre-back because they wanted this player,” the Italian spoke on his official YouTube channel.

“They wanted this player and it was not an easy negotiation – Chelsea were interested in the player but Liverpool were so fast to pay the club and sign Ibrahima Konate and they are super happy with the signing.

“By the way, they didn’t do any [further] signings in the summer and they are not planning to do anything in January if nothing is going to happen – talking about injuries or bad things around the team.”

The growing expectation, however, despite the club’s comparative struggles to league leaders Manchester City, is that there will be no engagement in the January window – as confirmed by the transfer expert.

With us now boasting arguably four world-class options in the centre of defence, few if any could complain about the depth and quality at our disposal.

That being said, with the Cityzens’ depth proving once more to be a serious advantage in the title race, genuine concerns have been raised over our ability to actively compete with Pep Guardiola’s men on all frontiers this term.

That’s not to rule us out from securing any major silverware this year, however, there’s certainly a need for us to make any rumoured interest in targets concrete in the summer as certain fears (for instance, over the future of our current forward line) persist.

