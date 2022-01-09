Two Liverpool youngsters may have impressed Klopp after what they did following Gordon equaliser, suggests Caoimhe O’Neill

Liverpool youngsters Max Woltman and Elijah Dixon-Bonner may have caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp and his coaching team with their demonstration of commitment to the cause after looking to get play underway quickly following Kaide Gordon’s equalising goal.

This comes from The Athletic journalist, Caoimhe O’Neill, in a tweet, with the pair having enjoyed a significant taste of minutes in the Reds’ first-team.

Just noticed Max Woltman and Elijah Dixon-Bonner racing to get the ball out of the net after Kaide Gordon’s goal. That’s the kind of hunger Jurgen Klopp will want to see. — Caoimhe O'Neill (@CaoimheSport) January 9, 2022

The Merseysiders ran out 4-1 winners at Anfield in their Third Round FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury Town, recovery quickly after going a goal down in the first-half.

Though the duo in question were arguably not our standout performers of the night, neither put a foot massively wrong throughout the tie and, indeed, Dixon-Bonner was denied his moment of glory following some superb keeping by Marko Marosi.

With us having progressed through to the next stage, however, we’d imagine that the players in question stand a good chance of being called up once more to first-team action, opposition-depending.

At the very least, their drive and desire to get us ahead of our opposition as quickly as possible will be noted in their favour.

