‘Vamossss’ – Liverpool fans will love Fabinho’s wife’s four-word mid-game tweet as Reds star nets twice in the FA Cup

Fabinho’s wife was typically supportive of the Brazilian international on social media after he netted his spot-kick in the first-half of Liverpool’s FA Cup encounter with Shrewsbury Town.

The former Monaco star added to his tally on the day with a close-range finish in the dying stages of the Third Round clash to hand the Merseysiders a 4-1 lead going into full-time.

Fab does everything!! Vamossss — Rebeca Tavares (@reebecatavares) January 9, 2022

The result sends the Reds through to the next round of the competition and a meeting with Steve Morison’s Cardiff City.

With Jurgen Klopp appearing to confirm that Liverpool’s COVID-19 crisis may not be as horrific as first-feared, our chances of successfully navigating the January period of fixtures without our African contingent could notably improve.

Having a fit and firing Fabinho will certainly be integral, with us hoping to see the 28-year-old having turned a corner following his bout of COVID in December.

We’re fortunately without severely challenging league fixtures in the absence of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, though that doesn’t mean the rest of the squad can afford to relax – particularly not with a Carabao Cup final spot left to play for.

