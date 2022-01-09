(Video) Fabinho gets Liverpool ahead with well-taken penalty in action-packed first-half

(Video) Fabinho gets Liverpool ahead with well-taken penalty in action-packed first-half

Fabinho was on the money with his spot-kick to put Liverpool ahead for the first time before the half-time whistle.

The Brazilian was handed his opportunity after Ethan Ebanks-Landell gave away a handball inside the 18-yard-box.

Kaide Gordon had restored parity following a surprise opening goal from Shrewsbury Town’s Daniel Udoh lit a spark for Jurgen Klopp’s Merseysiders in their Third Round FA Cup clash.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:

