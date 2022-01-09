(Video) Fabinho seals Liverpool’s FA Cup victory with blasted effort from close-range

Fabinho capped off a strong Liverpool performance with a powerful shot from close-range to make it 4-1 to the Reds in their Third Round FA Cup clash.

The Reds had gone down in the opening half hour courtesy of Daniel Udoh’s ruthlessly taken finish, though the Brazilian helped cap off a solid end to the first 45 after scoring from the spot.

It was a strong result for Jurgen Klopp’s men, with plenty of encouraging performances to soak in from some of our up and coming young stars – in particular, 17-year-old Kaide Gordon.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @EmiratesFACup & @ViktorFagerLFC:

Fabinho gets his second to make it 4-1! pic.twitter.com/VLY9V444VR — Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFagerLFC) January 9, 2022