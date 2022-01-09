(Video) Filthy Firmino backheel goal sees Liverpool go 3-1 up v Shrewsbury Town

Bobby Firmino confirmed Liverpool’s comeback victory over League One outfit Shrewsbury Town with an audacious backheel goal close to goal.

The Brazilian international, who replaced Elijah Dixon-Bonner in the second-half, put the Merseysiders 3-1 up in the 77th minute after latching onto a loose ball in the 18-yard-box.

It marks the former Hoffenheim hitman’s seventh goal in all competitions this season and posts another reminder to our coaching staff of his talents in a month he’s likely to feature heavily in during Mo Salah and Sadio Mane’s AFCON-enforced absences.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports: