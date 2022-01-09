(Video) Gordon scores superb equaliser after sending defender wrong way with quick feet

Kaide Gordon will have impressed the Liverpool coaching staff with his contributions in the first-half of the Reds’ FA Cup meeting with Shrewsbury Town.

Receiving the ball from Conor Bradley deep in the opposition box, the youngster took the perfect first-touch and sent a defender running wide with his challenge before netting his effort neatly past Marko Marosi.

It’s a promising sign from the 17-year-old, particularly as concerns have been raised over the future of our forward line beyond Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

The Englishman has a long way to go, of course, before giving either a run for their money, but performances like this will hopefully keep him in first-team frame, which can only bode well for his long-term development.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:

That’s a lovely finish from Kaide Gordon pic.twitter.com/npj4KB90aR — _^ (@lfc_allting) January 9, 2022