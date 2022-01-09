(Video) Mane sends ‘special message’ to Liverpool teammates Keita & Salah with AFCON challenge

Sadio Mane shared his hopes for one of his fellow Liverpool teammates, Mo Salah and Naby Keita, to meet his Senegal outfit in the final of the AFCON.

The African trio departed the Merseysiders after the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge and could be away with their respective national sides for as long as the entire month of January.

Though there are serious concerns around how we might fare without our world-class wingers, we’re particularly excited to see how the pair fare at the tournament and would nothing more than to see a Red bringing back some international silverware.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC

Sadio Mané is so wholesome ❤️pic.twitter.com/rAfzeNYWgu — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) January 9, 2022