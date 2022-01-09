(Video) Shameful Shrewsbury chant mocking the 97 in Liverpool city centre surfaces online

A clip of Shrewsbury Town supporters, presumably before Liverpool’s encounter with the League One outfit, mocking the 97 has been shared online.

The fans in question sang the vile chant in question in the city centre with @_JurgensReds sharing the footage in question.

It’s yet another horrific display from an opposition’s fanbase in another season inundated with chants mocking poverty and job rates in the city.

We’d like to express our hope that Shrewsbury will thoroughly investigate the matter and clamp down on such appalling behaviour from members of their travelling support in a show of solidarity with Liverpool and the families of the 97.

The clip can be seen below, courtesy of @_JurgensReds:

Shrewsbury fans singing “Fuck the 96” today in town the horrid rats 😡 pic.twitter.com/zvGnFosPiN — JurgensReds (@_JurgensReds) January 9, 2022