(Video) Superb Liverpool rocket beats out Minamino’s Leicester equaliser and Salah’s Merseyside derby double for goal of the month

There were a remarkable few goal selections to choose from in December, including Mo Salah’s double in a 4-1 thrashing of Everton at Goodison Park, Taki Minamino’s late equaliser in the Carabao Cup and Divock Origi’s winner against Wolves.

However, few would certainly begrudge Trent Alexander-Arnold’s rocket for taking first prize in Liverpool fans’ hearts for the goal of the month.

The fullback sealed a 3-1 victory for Jurgen Klopp’s men with a stupendous effort from range to beat Newcastle United shotstopper Martin Dubravka.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube account & LFCTV:

