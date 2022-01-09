Virgil van Dijk shows he’s a gentleman with post-match gesture after Liverpool beat Shrewsbury

Virgil van Dijk reportedly paid the away dressing room a visit after the full-time whistle called Liverpool’s FA Cup meeting with Shrewsbury to an end.

The classy gesture from the Dutchman was shared by opposition head coach Steve Cotterill (via a tweet from PA journalist Carl Markham), with the manager describing the centre-half as a ‘gentleman’.

The Salop sparked life into the Third Round of the competition by taking the lead at Anfield via a ruthless Daniel Udoh finish, with the Merseysiders responding well to claw back an equaliser and the lead before half-time.

It’s moments like these that certainly justify in part our recruitment team (and Jurgen Klopp’s) insistence on the importance of character when bringing in new faces to the club.

We’re fortunate to not only have extremely talented footballers wearing the famous red shirt but also genuine human beings who properly represent the values of the club and city.

