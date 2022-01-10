Andy Robertson praises the academy staff after several young faces help Liverpool to FA Cup victory

Andy Robertson was quick to praise others after he made a long awaited return from suspension against Shrewsbury Town.

The Scottish left-back was on hand to provide the cross that led to our first-half penalty and very nearly for Elijah Dixon-Bonner who had his effort saved in the early stages of the second-half.

Our No.26 took to his Instagram page to comment on a disrupted week, our FA Cup opponents and the glut of young talent that featured in the game.

READ MORE: Shrewsbury Town defender shares tweet about ‘Rolls Royce’ Virgil van Dijk following Liverpool’s FA Cup victory

The 27-year-old said: “All about making sure we were in the hat after a strange, disrupted week! Credit to Shrewsbury, pushed us all the way! Kudos to all our academy staff as well… our young lads did the club and themselves proud today!”.

It was a great gesture to thank and praise the staff, not just the players, as there are members of our club who have coached these lads since such a young age and it’s great that they received some attention too.

Fantastic to have our left-back in the squad again too, as we try to fulfill as many January games as possible.

You can view Robertson’s message via his Instagram:

Liverpool hero would be fourth highest appearance holder and second-top goal scorer EVER, if his wartime goals and games were counted