‘Another player like Harvey Elliott’ – Paul Robinson provides his verdict on one Liverpool youngster that impressed against Shrewsbury

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson has claimed that Liverpool have a future star in their ranks in the form of Kaide Gordon.

The 17-year-old scored the equalising goal in the 4-1 defeat of Shrewsbury at Anfield yesterday and the former England No. 1 has claimed that the talented winger can follow in the footsteps of fellow Anfield talent Harvey Elliott.

When asked by Football Insider if Gordon can become a regular fixture in Jurgen Klopp’s team in the future and save the club millions of pounds, Robinson said: “Yeah, I can see him being another player like Harvey Elliott. You can see he’s got immense talent.

“Jurgen Klopp is not afraid to give his youngsters a chance, much like Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds.

“How many opportunities Gordon gets in the long term is another matter but what he did do is take his chance yesterday. He is showing signs that he will be ready if called upon in the future.

“He’s not been at Liverpool long but he’s already showing why the club spent the money on him.”

We signed the talented youngster from Derby County for an undisclosed fee last year and he made his debut for the club earlier this season against Norwich City in the EFL Cup.

Elliott is another youngster that has been provided opportunities by the German boss this term.

He started three Premier League fixtures in a row at the beginning of the season but suffered a nasty ankle injury against Leeds back in September and has not played since.

The longer we stay in the FA Cup, the more opportunities our promising youngsters will get.

It’s great to see many of them taking their chances – long may it continue.