‘Ban them for life’ – Shrewsbury goalkeeper speaks out against the supporters chanting about the 97 fans killed at Hillsborough

Videos of Shrewsbury Town supporters singing about the 97 fans killed at Hillsborough were shared online after our FA Cup victory and their goalkeeper was quick to voice his opinions.

Harry Burgoyne spent the Anfield tie on the bench as he watched his teammates fall to a 4-1 defeat, despite the League One side taking a shock lead and was full of praise for the efforts shown on the pitch.

However; the videos of a small group of the Shropshire supporters also provoked a statement from the former Wolverhampton Wanderers stopper.

The 25-year-old said: ‘As for these shrewsbury fans! Should be ashamed of yourselves. Liverpool showed nothing but respect today. Shocking absolutley shocking! Out them and ban them for life!’.

Fair play for him to speak so publicly about this abhorrent chant and do what very little other clubs and players do, when they no doubt see and hear abuse like this.

There is never a time for that type of behaviour but you would think the week after a four-part documentary on the harrowing battle the families of the bereaved for so many years, people would have more empathy for the disaster.

Fair play to the young man who showed respect and class far above the level of those individuals who were captured on camera.

You can view the tweet from Burgoyne via his Twitter page:

As for these shrewsbury fans! Should be ashamed of yourselves. Liverpool showed nothing but respect today. Shocking absolutley shocking! Out them and ban them for life! https://t.co/DiJJsyB1eU — Harry Burgoyne (@BurgoyneH1) January 9, 2022

