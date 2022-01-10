‘Dreams really do come true’ – Elijah Dixon-Bonner’s brilliant message after his first Liverpool start

Elijah Dixon-Bonner made his first senior start for Liverpool as he helped his side to a 4-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town.

The FA Cup game provided our No.45 an opportunity to play in front of an Anfield crowd, it was clearly an opportunity he relished and one he will never forget.

Following the game, the former Arsenal academy player shared some images of his childhood to illustrate how much of a dream it had been to play for the Reds.

READ MORE: Fabinho was delighted with a ‘more than special day’ that saw him score his first Liverpool brace

The 21-year-old said: ‘Dreams really do come true 🙏 thank you @LFC ❤️’.

It’s always great to see a fan make it to be a player and images like this show how much it means to some of the youngsters to be able to wear the shirt, even if it is just on a handful of occasions.

The midfielder came desperately close to topping his performance off with a goal, on what was a memorable afternoon for him and plenty of his teammates.

You can view Dixon-Bonner’s message on his Twitter page:

Dreams really do come true 🙏 thank you @LFC ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ED9vvpqyq3 — Elijah Dixon-Bonner (@edixonbonner99) January 9, 2022

Liverpool hero would be fourth highest appearance holder and second-top goal scorer EVER, if his wartime goals and games were counted