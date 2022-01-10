Former Premier League striker claims Liverpool need a ‘world class’ midfielder and names the one man that ‘certainly fits the mould’

Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips has claimed that Liverpool need to sign a ‘world-class centre midfielder’ due to the fact some of their current options are ageing.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has recently provided an update on some of the names Jurgen Klopp is believed to be interested in, but Phillips has named one man that he claims ‘certainly fits the mould’.

“Milner and Henderson will be another year older so I think it’s vital they get another midfielder in,” Phillips told Football Insider.

“There’s been a lot of talk about Jude Bellingham. He is someone who could be the long-term future of that midfield. He could be one that comes in.

“Milner has been an incredible servant but his time will come eventually. For a club of Liverpool’s size and the position they are in, they need a world-class centre-midfielder.

“Jude Bellingham is one player who certainly fits the mould. It’s an area they need to address in the summer, 100 per cent, and I think they will.”

Jamie Carragher is another that has called for the Reds to make a move for the England international.

Bellingham is contracted to Borussia Dortmund for another three-and-a-half years so it would take a lot of money to persuade the German club to allow him to leave.

We do appear to be unable to control games as we have done in recent years.

Against Chelsea recently at 2-0 up we should’ve calmed the game down until half-time at least. Instead, we were erratic and had no control over the game at all.

Although the Bundesliga star is only 18-years-old, he’s proved on the big stage that he has the ability to dominate the middle of the park.

He impressed during the European Championships for England in the summer so it will be interesting to see whether the club makes a move for the youngster.