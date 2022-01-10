‘I love you so much’ – Pepe Reina sends birthday message to Lucas as former Liverpool teammates share online love-in

Pepe Reina and Lucas Leiva first met as Liverpool teammates in 2007 and now, 15 year later, they are together once more at Lazio.

The Spaniard, that sits 28th in the all-time appearance makers for our club, left the club eight years ago but is still very much in love with the Reds.

During the celebrations for the Brazilian’s 35th birthday, our former ‘keeper shared an Instagram post to mark the event and the love between two ex-Anfield favourties was very clear to see.

The 39-year-old said: ‘May God always bless you and all your family! I love you so much, brother. Much happiness’.

To which the birthday boy replied: ‘Brother, I love you very much !! Thanks for everything and we continue together and stronger’.

The duo that have been through so much together, clearly have a strong bond with each other and are equally appreciated by our fans.

There will be many who would be delighted to see this interaction and we hope to see both back on Merseyside one day.

You can view Reina’s message on his Instagram account:

