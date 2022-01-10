Ibou Konate was full of praise for his ‘little bro’ after an Anfield performance to remember in our FA Cup victory

Ibou Konate was on hand to help Liverpool into the fourth round of the FA Cup, following our 4-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town.

The French defender started alongside Virgil van Dijk and he had another solid performance where his speed and power were once again on show, as he continues to grow and learn in his maiden Anfield season.

Following the game he took to his social media (no anime in sight this time) and praised one of his young teammates after his influence on the victory.

READ MORE: ‘Ban them for life’ – Shrewsbury goalkeeper speaks out against the supporters chanting about the 97 fans killed at Hillsborough

The 22-year-old said: ‘Next round 💪🏾🔴 congrats on your first goal little brooo @kaidegordon10 #YNWA’.

Kaide Gordon had a game to remember as he dragged the Reds back into the game with his first-half strike and the 17-year-old certainly impressed our No.5.

Despite being so young himself, it’s great the Parisian was quick to congratulate a younger player on his progression into our star-studded side.

You can view Konate’s statement via his Instagram account:

Liverpool hero would be fourth highest appearance holder and second-top goal scorer EVER, if his wartime goals and games were counted