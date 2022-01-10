Jarrod Bowen names the Liverpool star he views as the ‘perfect example’

West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen has labelled Liverpool’s Mo Salah as the ‘perfect example’ and claimed the winger is ‘one of the best players in the world’.

The Egyptian star, who is the Premier League’s top goalscorer with 16 goals, is currently representing his national team at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

“I think Mo Salah is the perfect example,” Bowen told the Evening Standard.

“The goals he scores and assists he gets, the impact he has on games and consistently doing it every season since he joined Liverpool.

“He is definitely one that I look at and I think he is one of the best players in the world at the moment. As a player, you always want to look at people in a similar position to yours and learn from them.”

Bowen is yet to be called up by Gareth Southgate for the national side and although the Qatar World Cup is taking place at the end of this year, he’s determined to remain focused on his performances for West Ham.

“That is out of my hands, my job is to deliver on the pitch and show what I am about. That is all I can do, keep putting in the performances and the end product.

"That is out of my hands, my job is to deliver on the pitch and show what I am about. That is all I can do, keep putting in the performances and the end product.

"If it happens then it happens, if it doesn't it doesn't. I can only control what I am doing. It is not on my mind, the more you think about these situations which are not in your control, the more it plays on your mind and affects you." There has been speculation suggesting the Reds are looking to make a move for the former Hull City man. He's impressed for David Moyes' side this season and has helped the Londoners progress through the group stages of the Europa League this term – the 25-year-old also scored in his side's 2-0 FA Cup defeat of Leeds at the London Stadium on Sunday.

It’s great to see a Premier League star in awe of one of our players – it really does show how impressive the Egyptian King is.

Next season we may see the pair playing alongside each other – we’ll just have to wait and see.