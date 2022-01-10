Kaide Gordon on how it felt to score in front of the Kop on his first Anfield start, during FA Cup victory over Shrewsbury Town

Kaide Gordon impressed many supporters with his maiden Anfield performance for Liverpool as he helped the Reds defeat Shrewsbury Town.

Jurgen Klopp handed the winger his second start of the season and he repaid him by scoring our first goal of the day and providing his side a route back into the game.

It was clearly a moment that was very much enjoyed by the Derby-born attacker and he was quick to share his emotions on Instagram, after the game.

The 17-year-old said: ‘What a feeling to score at the kop end on my fa cup debut onto the next round!!!’.

Scoring a goal and receiving a standing ovation as he was removed from the pitch late on in the game, not a bad day all round for the youngster who became our second youngest scorer with his calm finish.

Let’s hope it’s the first of many for our talented starlet!

You can view Gordon’s message via his Instagram account:

