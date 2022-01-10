Liverpool may be investigated by EFL following Carabao Cup postponement

Liverpool face the risk of being investigated by the EFL after the club requested for their Carabao Cup clash against Arsenal to be postponed due to a number of suspected positive cases in their squad although it’s now been revealed that only one of the actual test results were positive.

The Athletic has reported that the EFL has received complaints about the postponement and the unhappy clubs are seeking clarification as to when Jurgen Klopp’s side found out the true extent of the test results.

The Reds would face serious punishment if any potential investigation finds any wrongdoing from the club.

The only player to actually test positive was Trent Alexander-Arnold.

After yesterday’s 4-1 defeat of Shrewsbury in the FA Cup, a game in which Klopp returned to the dugout after recovering from COVID, the German said (via The Athletic): “We had last week a proper outbreak and it showed up that we had a lot of false positives but the rules are like they are so all these players who are false positives couldn’t play.

“The only real positive came from Trent Alexander-Arnold and all the rest were false positives.”

Liverpool face the Gunners at Anfield on Thursday in what is now the first-leg of the semi-final.

The return leg is Thursday 20 at the Emirates.