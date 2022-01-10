Liverpool ready to activate £75m release clause to sign La Liga star

Liverpool are reportedly willing to pay the release clause for Sevilla’s Joules Kounde this month.

The French central defender has impressed for the La Liga side so far this term and the Reds are now willing to meet the £75m valuation for the former Bordeaux man, as per El Nacional (via TEAMtalk).

Jurgen Klopp does arguably have the most squad depth in the centre of defence with Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip regularly partnering Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the defence.

Joe Gomez and Nat Phillips have both struggled to earn minutes so far this term but with the option to sign one of Europe’s most wanted defenders, Klopp may be tempted to further strengthen his options.

The Spanish publication is also claiming that the former Mainz boss wants to sign the 23-year-old this month to prevent other sides from capturing his signature.

Kounde is believed to be interested in coming to Anfield.

His Sevilla side are currently second in La Liga, five points behind Real Madrid with a game in hand.

They’ve only conceded 13 goals in 20 games so far this term, with Kounde featuring in 17 of those fixtures.