Lucas Leiva shares his appreciation for ‘my beloved LFC’ as his love affair with the club still stands strong

Lucas Leiva will forever hold a special place in his heart for Liverpool and our supporters will do the very same with him.

As the Brazilian was celebrating his 35th birthday, the club sent a celebratory tweet to our former player and it was clearly something that our old No.21 appreciated greatly.

The man who played 346 games in 10 years with the Reds voiced his thanks to the club as he replied to the tweet with a brilliantly heartfelt message.

The Lazio midfielder said: ‘Thank my beloved LFC #YNWA‘.

A real stalwart from the Rafa Benitez era who fought off adversity to hold a place in the side for so many years, was also happy to fill in several different positions for Jurgen Klopp when he arrived at the club.

Only 46 players in our history have played more games than the man who signed in 2007 and he will forever remain a fan favourite.

You can view Lucas’ comments via his Twitter page:

