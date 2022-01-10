Manchester United loanee claims Steven Gerrard’s rivalry with parent club stopped him being selected

Steven Gerrard is a passionate Liverpool fan and the Aston Villa manager but we know first-hand that these factors don’t overlap.

Our former captain’s managerial credibility has been called into question by the former loanee Axel Tuanzebe’s agent and brother, Dimitri.

Claims coming from the man who plays for Manchester United and is now on loan with Napoli are certainly bizarre and ring more of excuse hunting, than mismanagement by the 41-year-old.

READ MORE: (Video) Sadio Mane scores last-gasp penalty for Senegal as he secures AFCON victory with last kick of the game

In a tweet by ESPN’s Rob Dawson, it is claimed that: ‘Axel Tuanzebe will spend the rest of the season at Napoli but brother and agent Dimitri says the move only came about after concerns Steven Gerrard was letting Liverpool’s rivalry with Man United get in the way of picking him at Aston Villa’.

This seems a truly unbelievable story and, seeing as our club legend was hell-bent on defeating Jurgen Klopp’s side at Anfield, it seems unlikely a Manchester bias would stop him from playing a player that is good enough to start in his team.

Make of it what you will but all sounds like a bit of sour grapes form the Old Trafford cast-off.

You can view the tweet via @RobDawsonESPN:

Axel Tuanzebe will spend the rest of the season at Napoli but brother and agent Dimitri says the move only came about after concerns Steven Gerrard was letting Liverpool’s rivalry with Man United get in the way of picking him at Aston Villa https://t.co/ZDMb4nCLKW @ESPNFC — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) January 10, 2022

Liverpool hero would be fourth highest appearance holder and second-top goal scorer EVER, if his wartime goals and games were counted