Mo Salah and Lionel Messi’s 2021/22 season compared and our Egyptian King is streets ahead of the Argentine

Mo Salah has often been compared to the great Lionel Messi but if this new statistical comparison between the two is anything to go by, our man is very much on top at the moment.

Our No.11 is currently the top goal scorer (16) and joint (with Trent Alexander-Arnold) top assist provider (9) in the Premier League, in what has been a phenomenal season so far.

The Egyptian has 23 goals in 26 games this season and his nomination for the FIFA The Best award was no surprise, nor were the two people he was nominated alongside.

In Robert Lewandowski and the veteran PSG forward, our man is in for a tough battle to clinch the award but the 29-year-old will be full of hope after he sees this comparison with the former Barcelona forward.

The 34-year-old has just 6 goals and 4 assists in his 21 games for the French club this season, his supporters will point to the five less games and five more years compared to our ace marksman but the numbers are there for all to see.

Is this the passing of the guard and could it be Mo’s time to shine? We’ll have to wait and see but this season has certainly been Salah’s so far.

You can view the statistic courtesy of @primevideosport:

Two big names in football having 𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 different seasons 🙌 pic.twitter.com/brDwl1vG2F — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) January 9, 2022

