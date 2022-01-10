Shrewsbury Town defender shares tweet about ‘Rolls Royce’ Virgil van Dijk following Liverpool’s FA Cup victory

Virgil van Dijk made headlines when news that he entered the Shrewsbury Town dressing room after our FA Cup win, was shared.

Following the game, the praise for the Dutch captain continued as some of the players from our Anfield opponents voiced their appreciation of his gesture on their social media.

The Shrews caused an early scare as they took the lead through Daniel Udoh, against the side two divisions above themselves and our No.4 made sure to congratulate him.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Divock Origi and Luis Diaz transfer rumours

Elliott Bennett played on the right of a back five for the side in blue and yellow and he was quick to thank the gesture from our captain for the day as he tweeted after the game.

The 33-year-old said: ‘Classy on and off the pitch. Rolls Royce of a player and without doubt the Worlds best centre back. Touch if class coming in to see the boys and give our goal scoring hero his shirt! Proper’.

It’s great to see that our centre-half used his platform as one of the world’s best defenders and ensured it was a day to remember for all the members of the losing team.

He may have only been captain for the day but it was the true act of a humble leader.

You can view the comments from Bennett on van Dijk via @carlmarkham:

Classy on and off the pitch. Rolls Royce of a player and without doubt the Worlds best centre back. Touch if class coming in to see the boys and give our goal scoring hero his shirt! Proper 👏🏽💙 https://t.co/UrsNVBfYM7 — Elliott Bennett (@Ebenno88) January 9, 2022

Liverpool hero would be fourth highest appearance holder and second-top goal scorer EVER, if his wartime goals and games were counted