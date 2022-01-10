(Video) Naby Keita joins in Guinea celebrations after Issiaga Sylla puts his nation in the lead

(Video) Naby Keita joins in Guinea celebrations after Issiaga Sylla puts his nation in the lead

Naby Keita took part in Guinea’s celebrations following their first AFCON goal, as they went into the half-time break, one goal ahead.

Jose Kante controlled the ball played by our No.8 well on the left wing before a unleashing some tricky footwork in the box.

He then played a cute left-footed cross into the feet of Issiaga Sylla who scored his third international goal, on a huge platform .

The left-wing back beckoned his teammates over for a squad celebration and they all duly took part, as they took the lead with 10 minutes of the first-half remaining.

Our 26-year-old midfielder was happy to take part and his transition from dancing to reminding the rest of the team to stay focused was great.

It was a captains performance from our man in a successful first 45 minutes.

You can watch the celebration courtesy of Sky Sports Football:

