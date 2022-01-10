(Video) Sadio Mane scores last-gasp penalty for Senegal as he secures AFCON victory with last kick of the game

Sadio Mane was the goal scoring hero for Senegal as he scored with the last kick of the game in a dramatic AFCON opener.

Our No.10 looked to have been on the end of a frustrating draw against Zimbabwe and his team were certainly not living up to their billing as one of the tournament favourties.

That was until a hand ball decision was given against Kelvin Madzongwe and he received a yellow card after he blocked a shot on goal.

The decision went to VAR but they sided with the on field referee and up stepped our 29-year-old winger.

A long wait meant it was the 97th minute of the game before he was handed the chance to win it and he calmly dispatched the penalty, senind Petros Mhari the wrong way.

Nerves of steel from our man!

You can watch the goal courtesy of Sky Sports Football:

Heartbreak for Zimbabwe! 💔 Sadio Mané slots home an added-time penalty to give Senegal the win 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/VLUoqWmxta — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 10, 2022

