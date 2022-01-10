(Video) – Steven Gerrard has face off with Stretford End as he returns to Old Trafford with his Aston Villa side

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard visited Old Trafford with his Aston Villa side tonight and he received a feisty reception as he made his way to the dugout.

The two-time FA Cup winner turned and faced the Stretford End of Manchester United’s stadium as he made his way out of the tunnel.

Boos and jeers rang around the ground and our former skipper decided to almost confront the United fans.

The ex-No. 8 enjoyed many memorable moments at Old Trafford during his career and the home fans really made their opinions clear before the match.

An eight-minute Scott McTominay goal was enough to see the hosts through to the next round despite an impressive performance from the Villains.

Danny Ings had a second-half goal ruled out by VAR and the result means Villa have now lost their last three games.

