(Video) “We were both buzzing” – Tyler Morton’s pride at being able to play alongside childhood friend Max Woltman

Tyler Morton was one of the more experienced players in a much changed Liverpool side that dispatched Shrewsbury Town 4-1.

The Wirral-born midfielder took to the cameras after the game and spoke about his joy in sharing the pitch with academy teammate, Max Woltman.

The pair have been friends since Primary School and lived out a childhood dream as they entered the Anfield pitch together.

The 19-year-old said: “I was absolutely buzzing walking out with him at the start!

“I couldn’t be more proud of him, how we’ve all come up and the opportunity we’ve been given.

“We couldn’t be more happy with what we’ve been given and just to see him on the pitch with me, even giving him the ball felt a bit mad!

“But I was buzzing for him and we were both buzzing for the win”.

It’s amazing that they have been able to play for Jurgen Klopp’s side as teammates in what will be a moment that they will never forget.

