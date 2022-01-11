Brighton & Hove Albion the first club to join Liverpool in backing Hillsborough Law campaign

Fellow Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion have thrown their support behind the Hillsborough Law campaign likewise backed by Liverpool.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from the Seagulls’ official Twitter account, with the campaign in question designed to provide transparency to bereaved families and rebalance the scales of justice in the UK.

Albion are proud to add our support to the campaign to launch a #HillsboroughLawNow. 📝 https://t.co/HW1QUWJ3QU https://t.co/E71MV5Spmo — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 10, 2022

The movement has gathered a great deal of support from former and current officials, in addition to being championed by Liverpool and Manchester mayors, Steve Rotherham and Andy Burnham.

Levelling up cannot only be about big spending announcements and shiny infrastructure projects. It should also about righting long-term, structural injustices. There are few bigger than this. Levelling the scales of justice *is* levelling up. We need a #HillsboroughLawNow. pic.twitter.com/1zgKACLXC9 — Steve Rotheram (@MetroMayorSteve) January 7, 2022

READ MORE: (Video) Keita hilariously cuts goal celebration short after remembering captaincy duties

It remains baffling (to say the absolute least) that the law can decide Liverpool supporters were unlawfully killed as a result of negligent actions yet still not find anyone accountable for the decisions made at the time.

Nonetheless, we’re glad to see the South Coast side show solidarity with the people, city and affected families of Liverpool in the ongoing search for answers and justice.

We can only hope this encourages other English top-flight outfits to stand shoulder to shoulder with the club in calling for a Hillsborough Law Now.

Justice for the 97.

#Ep29 of The Red Nets Podcast: COVID strikes again, who should Liverpool sign in January… and more!