Conor Bradley shares Jurgen Klopp advice he’ll be ‘forever grateful’ for

Conor Bradley thanked Jurgen Klopp for urging him not to play it safe in Liverpool’s FA Cup Third Round meeting with Shrewsbury Town.

The left-back played a pivotal role in the Reds’ 4-1 victory at Anfield, supplying an assist for fellow Academy starlet Kaide Gordon’s equalising effort after the club had fallen 1-0 down courtesy of Daniel Udoh’s opener.

“Klopp just keeps telling me to be brave, don’t play a safe game by playing back. Go forward as much as I can,” the youngster told reporters, as cited by Belfast Live. “He’s been great with me, he’s helped me loads and I’m forever grateful.”

The Merseyside-based outfit went on to secure passage through to the next round of the tournament, courtesy of a rare double from Fabinho and a cheeky backheel from Bobby Firmino.

READ MORE: Klopp shares remarkable Gordon revelation after youngster scores crucial goal in FA Cup clash

The fullback was arguably partly at fault for the Salop’s opening goal, though undoubtedly redeemed himself with his bold runs down the right flank.

With questions raised around Neco Williams’ ability to effectively deputise for our world-class starting right-back in Trent Alexander-Arnold, it’s a promising outing that could suggest we’re on our way to securing reasonable cover for the Scouser.

Bradley, of course, has a long way to go before getting close to the stratosphere occupied by the No.66, though performances such as this can only help to boost Bradley’s standing in the eyes of the club’s coaching team.

#Ep29 of The Red Nets Podcast: COVID strikes again, who should Liverpool sign in January… and more!