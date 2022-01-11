Darren Bent claims Premier League midfielder ‘could fit into’ Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has described Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma as a ‘top player’ and has claimed that the Malian could fit in at Liverpool.

The defensive midfielder has impressed during his time at the south-coast club and is attracting interest from other clubs in the top-flight.

“Manchester United are crying out for that type of position,” Bent told talkSPORT (via HITC).

“Liverpool, with Fabinho, he is getting on with age, he could fit into there. I think he’s a top player, Bissouma, so it doesn’t surprise me.

“But this, again, shows the ambition of Aston Villa if they go for Bissouma. Lucas Digne. Coutinho.

“You think if they add Bissouma and Digne, then top eight has got to be the minimum, I think.”

Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa are believed to be interested in the 25-year-old and may make a move for him after already signing Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona until the end of the season.

A lot of Liverpool supporters claim that Jurgen Klopp is still yet to replace Gini Wijnaldum since he left the club for PSG in the summer.

We do possess one of the league’s best holding midfielders in the form of Fabinho but squad depth is required if we are to regularly compete on numerous fronts.

This season has already shown that when we are missing key figures we don’t perform to our usual high standards.

Of course, COVID is causing trouble for a lot of teams this season, but it does feel that our squad is a lot thinner than our rivals.

We’ll just have to wait and see if we make a move for anyone in this window or wait until the summer to purchase some reinforcements.