Gerrard fires brilliant ‘quiet’ shot at Manchester United after FA Cup heartbreak

Steven Gerrard hardly seemed faze by the treatment he received at Old Trafford for Aston Villa’s FA Cup meeting with Manchester United.

The Scouser was subjected to some targeted jeers throughout the tie in question, with the ex-midfielder claiming he’d ‘been to noisier stadiums’.

“It was relatively quiet – I have been to noisier stadiums than this,” the former Liverpool skipper told reporters post-game (via the Echo). “It was a good cup tie, a good atmosphere but in terms of what I got, water off a duck’s back.”

The Villans fell foul of some controversial VAR calls as Ralf Ragnick’s men secured a 1-0 win at home to progress through to the next stage of the competition.

READ MORE: Shrewsbury Town condemn ‘vile and offensive’ behaviour of minority of Salop fans in Liverpool city centre

It’s a shame to see the technology once again invite questions about the nature of the decision-making on offer.

We’ve seen our own fair share of questionable calls made by those operating VAR at Stockley Park of late, which we’d hope would invite further investigation into the quality of officials in the English top-flight.

In the meantime, it’s always nice to see a former Red giving it to our arch rivals and we’ll be backing Gerrard in his outfit’s impending meeting with the Red Devils at the weekend.

#Ep29 of The Red Nets Podcast: COVID strikes again, who should Liverpool sign in January… and more!