‘I’m looking to enjoy my football’ – Former Liverpool man Philippe Coutinho speaks for the first time since joining Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has spoken for the first time since making the loan move to Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

The Brazilian has joined the Villains on loan from Barcelona in a deal until the end of the season and the Villa Park outfit will have the option to make the move a permanent one in the summer.

“It’s a pleasure to be here; it’s a great club”, Coutinho told Villa TV (via the Liverpool Echo).

“I spoke a lot with the manager, with Stevie, and he told me about the club and his ambitions. I’m very happy to be here and I’m looking to enjoy my football.”

Our former No. 10 will be eager to make his Villa debut on Saturday when Manchester United make the trip to the West Midlands.

United defeated Coutinho’s new side 1-0 in the FA Cup on Monday night and inflicted a third straight defeat on Gerrard’s team.

Villa did have numerous chances throughout the game but couldn’t find a way past David De Gea – ex-Red Danny Ings did have a goal chalked off in the second half following a VAR review for offside.

Our former No. 10 has returned to the Premier League for the first time since he left the Reds in January 2018.

READ MORE: Darren Bent claims Premier League midfielder ‘could fit into’ Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side

He’s struggled for form ever since he left Anfield and he’ll be hoping a return to the English top-flight will help him earn a place in the Brazil squad for the Qatar World Cup at the end of the year.

He was unplayable at times during his spell at Liverpool and he made a mistake when he decided to leave – it would be nice to see him help Stevie lift Villa up the table and potentially into the European places.