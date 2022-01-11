Klopp shares remarkable Gordon revelation after youngster scores crucial goal in FA Cup clash

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that one of Liverpool’s goalscorers in the 4-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup, Kaide Gordon, only took part in ‘two or three’ training sessions prior to his involvement against the Salop.

The teenager scored the critical equalising goal in the Third Round clash, with the Reds going on to mount a comeback against Steve Cotterill’s men.

“Kaide has time, we give him the time. He will have his minutes here and there, and if he’s working as hard as he did so far,” the German told reporters post-game.

“Not to forget he came only back from COVID as well. I think he had two or three proper sessions – that’s it.

“It’s really not easy then to show up in a game like this but he did and all credit to him.”

The result sees Jurgen Klopp’s outfit progress through to a Fourth Round meeting with Cardiff City.

The talent and potential on offer from the 17-year-old was clear from the off after having been previously described as the ‘best 16-year-old in the country’ by those at his former club Derby County.

To have posted a remarkable performance in the cup after coming back from a bout of COVID certainly speaks volumes of the player’s commitment and drive to make it at the highest level.

The context of the quality of our opposition will inevitably be brought up, of course, but it’s a promising outing from a young starlet and provides a taste of what the forward can offer in the first-team.

