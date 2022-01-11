Liverpool hopes of securing linked 29-year-old midfielder on free transfer set to be dashed as Inter plan contract extension – report

Liverpool will potentially have to look in other directions than Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic if they wish to broaden their midfield options in the winter or summer window, with the Serie A outfit reportedly prepared to extend the 29-year-old’s terms at the San Siro.

This comes courtesy of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via FC Inter 1908.it), with the publication claiming that the Croatian is set to be offered a new contract keeping him in the Italian top-flight until 2026.

The Reds’ midfield has been targetted for critique this year by commentators’ concerns at times over the ease with which opposition outfits have played through the middle of the park.

A mixture of injuries and COVID-19 cases have hardly helped matters, with it appearing at one stage as if we might be forced to endure a repeat of the prior campaign’s injury crisis further up the pitch.

The continued absence of Thiago Alcantara, however, on top of long-term injuree Harvey Elliott (not to mention other prior absentees like Curtis Jones) has made life extremely difficult for us at times this season.

Nonetheless, with key men gradually filtering back in, one might expect this Liverpool team to truly hit its stride in the second-half of the campaign – an eventuality that could deliver much in the way of rewards.

