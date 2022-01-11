Liverpool named serious candidate for 15-goal Primeira Liga star transfer swoop – A Bola

Liverpool have reportedly been named as a serious contender for the signing of Porto attacker Luis Diaz in the winter window.

This comes from Portuguese outlet A Bola (via Sport Witness), which suggests that the Merseysiders are capable and willing of getting at least close to the player’s €80m release clause.

The Reds were expected to sign a new forward in the prior summer window, though finances appeared to play a critical role in encouraging only the sole transfer of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

READ MORE: (Video) Keita hilariously cuts goal celebration short after remembering captaincy duties

The Colombian’s goal record with the Portuguese top-flight outfit this term (15 goals in 25 games, across all competitions) is certainly impressive, though we can’t bring ourselves to see the club spending close to the €80m required to bring him to Merseyside in the middle of the season.

That’s not to say a later bid in the summer would be outside the realm of reality, of course, with a more reasonable asking price likely for a wide man with two years remaining on his contract.

With things remaining somewhat unclear around the futures of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, we’d expect some level of forward planning to be considered come the end of the season – particularly should it become clear that one of the two is set to move on in 2023.

#Ep29 of The Red Nets Podcast: COVID strikes again, who should Liverpool sign in January… and more!