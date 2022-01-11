Liverpool to avoid investigation from EFL following Jurgen Klopp’s false positives comments

Liverpool are not set to be subjected to an investigation from the EFL after the Reds successfully requested a postponement of their semi-final Carabao Cup clash with Arsenal over false positives, as reported by the Evening Standard.

Jurgen Klopp had shared the relevant update in his post-match press conference following the 4-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.

The Merseyside-based outfit’s ability to furnish the organisation with clear evidence at the time means that no further probing will be required.

Given Jurgen Klopp’s infamous dislike of fixture congestion, it hardly seems rationale to suggest that the club deliberately falsified tests in order to avoid facing Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

We can understand the general suspicion given that various sides have been forced to play with depleted squads, seemingly with a lack of consistency behind the decision-making on offer.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see whether the EFL balk under further pressure to launch an investigation into the nature of such circumstances at Liverpool.

