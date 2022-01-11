Mo Salah explains why he picked Chelsea over Liverpool in 2014 in decision that had ‘tough’ consequences

Mo Salah has explained that he made the call to join Chelsea in 2014, despite an offer from Liverpool, due to what he admitted to be, with the benefit of hindsight, ‘bad advice with the situation’.

The No.11’s spell under Jose Mourinho at the London-based outfit was shortlived, with a loan spell at Fiorentina handing the attacker a chance to restore his reputation and later earn a permanent switch to the Serie A with Roma.

“It was so tough for me, mentally. I couldn’t handle the pressure I had from the media, coming from outside,” the Egyptian told GQ. “I was not playing that much. I felt, ‘No, I need to go.’”

At the insistence of sporting director Michael Edwards, Jurgen Klopp was persuaded into the Reds signing the man who would become Anfield’s Egyptian King – and the rest is history.

One can only wonder what a Liverpool side containing Mo Salah would have done for Brendan Rodgers’ career at the helm of the Merseyside-based outfit.

Ultimately, of course, the Northern Irishman’s poor fortunes directly led to our German-led revolution, with the 29-year-old an important puzzle piece in the side that secured the Champions League and the return of the Premier League title to Liverpool in the space of two seasons.

Evidently, a somewhat difficult experience in the English capital played a part in forging the magnificent goalscorer he has become today in the famous red shirt and we’re thankful that a second chance came around to bring him to the club he was meant to hit his stride at.

