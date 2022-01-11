Mo Salah makes ‘crazy’ contract claim as Liverpool extension talks ongoing

Mo Salah has claimed that his contract demands are far from being ‘crazy’ as talks remain ongoing between player and club.

Liverpool are said to be keen on extending the Egyptian’s stay at Anfield, though there remain concerns over the potential breaking of the wage structure required to keep him in Merseyside.

“I want to stay, but it’s not in my hands. It’s in their hands,” the 29-year-old told GQ.

“They know what I want. I’m not asking for crazy stuff.

“The thing is when you ask for something and they show you they can give you something… because they appreciate what you did for the club.

“I’ve been here for my fifth year now. I know the club very well. I love the fans. The fans love me.

“But with the administration, they have [been] told the situation. It’s in their hands.”

With a contract set to expire in 2023, the Reds risk letting the No.11 go cheaply in the upcoming summer window to salvage his value, or worse on a free come the end of his current terms.

READ MORE: Klopp shares remarkable Gordon revelation after youngster scores crucial goal in FA Cup clash

Debate rages on around the viability of offering a soon to be 30-year-old a long-term contract, which would keep him with us close to his mid-30s.

However, any such debate has to add extra weight to the fact that we are talking about a footballer currently perceived to be the leading talent in world football, not to mention of a similar mould to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi in terms of the potential length of his career.

We’d be gambling on Salah avoiding any serious injuries down the line, though it currently seems a throw of the dice weighted in our favour as things stand.

#Ep29 of The Red Nets Podcast: COVID strikes again, who should Liverpool sign in January… and more!