Mo Salah revisits encounter with thief in Egypt who stole £1,400 from his father’s car

Mo Salah has explained that he felt compelled to prevent charges being pressed against the thief that stole £1,400 from his father’s car due to the individual’s circumstances.

It’s hardly the only example of the Egyptian’s giving nature, with the attacker having previously intervened when a handful of bullies were disturbing a homeless man in Liverpool.

“I’m not supporting that [stealing],” the former Chelsea forward told GQ.

“But I’m sure he had a bigger reason to steal. I just feel he did it for a reason.

“When my father asked, the police said he was a really poor guy and had nothing in his life. So I told him: Just help him and leave him alone.”

It’s the No.11’s natural character that helps him stand out from the crowd beyond his unique footballing ability.

As a person, Salah embodies traits that truly represents the spirit of Liverpool as a city, which arguably should be taken into account (at least partly) when considering whether to extend his terms at the club.

Of course, wider circumstances like age and the quality of his contributions will understandably take precedence over such a consideration, though we’re far from short of reasons for keeping the 29-year-old in Merseyside.

The financial side of the debate is a difficult one to negotiate for us in light of our commitment to sustainability (not to mention the clear examples of clubs who spend recklessly), though there has to be some flexibility to allow generational talents to flourish at L4.

