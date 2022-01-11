(Photos) Liverpool make huge leap in Annie Road End expansion progress update

Liverpool have officially lain the foundations for the Anfield Road End expansion project, with the club sharing pictures of its progress thus far.

The work in question is set to take the capacity of L4 over the 60,000 seater mark, in a boost that will ensure the Reds can rub shoulders with the likes of West Ham, Tottenham and Arsenal.

We’re greatly looking forward to seeing the completed work, which is scheduled for around the time of the 2023/24 season.

You can catch the photos in question here, courtesy of the club’s official website.