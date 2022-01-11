Shrewsbury Town condemn ‘vile and offensive’ behaviour of minority of Salop fans in Liverpool city centre

Shrewsbury Town have released an official statement condemning the actions of a minority of fans prior to the side’s meeting with Liverpool in the FA Cup.

A handful of Salop supporters had been spotted in the city centre singing an offensive chant mocking the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster.

“Shrewsbury Town Football Club is disgusted and appalled to see and hear the reports on social media about the vile and offensive chanting and behaviour of a very small minority of our ‘supporters’ yesterday,” as was noted on the League One outfit’s official website.

“These people do not represent our Club in any way shape or form and we are liaising with West Mercia Police to try and identify those responsible who will in turn liaise with Merseyside Police.

“If any supporters have any information that might assist us in identifying those responsible, they can contact the Club confidentially and we will use the information as part of our investigations with the Police authorities.”

The Reds ran out 4-1 winners in their FA Cup Third Round clash with Steve Cotterill, setting up a Fourth Round tie with Cardiff City.

With so few clubs prepared to condemn vile chants prior to, during or after fixtures, we’re pleased to see Shrewsbury stand up from the crowd and call out such shameful behaviour.

We can only hope such actions encourage other sides to similarly take a stand against their own fans when necessary – particularly as offensive songs about poverty and job rates persist in the English top-flight and beyond.

There’s nothing to excuse such behavior, however, the only way it will be discouraged is if teams take action to stamp it out.

