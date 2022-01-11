(Video) ‘It’s really kicking off’ – Jota & Ox commentate on Klopp & Arteta scrap in Liverpool’s 4-0 demolition of Arsenal

Diogo Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain provided some alternative commentary, on behalf of Quorn and Liverpool Football Club, for the Reds’ 4-0 victory over Arsenal in November with some ‘tasty’ results.

The pair watched with interest as Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta became involved in a mid-game spat, with the former Gunners star noting that he’d been on the receiving end of one of the German’s ‘shouts’.

Ultimately, it was an event that hardly improved the Spaniard’s chances of securing any points at Anfield, instead inspiring the crowd at L4 to give the players a much-needed boost to spur them on to the impressive, post-international break victory.

You can catch the clip below (at 1:41), courtesy of the club’s official YouTube account: