(Video) Jota weighs in on whether he or Mane has the better header in alternative Liverpool commentary

Diogo Jota eventually admitted he felt he had a superior header to fellow Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane during his commentary of Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Arsenal in late November.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had pressed the Portuguese international on the question whilst reviewing the Senegalese’s headed opener for Jurgen Klopp’s men, with the former Wolves man initially reluctant to back himself over his teammate.

With 12 goals in 24 appearances this term (across all competitions), the 25-year-old is certainly enjoying another productive campaign for the Merseysiders; a positive sign as the club continues its search for silverware this term.

